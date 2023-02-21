Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 449.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $89,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

