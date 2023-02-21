Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Realty Income worth $75,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

