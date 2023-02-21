Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,800 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $71,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $761.50 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $772.62 and a 200-day moving average of $804.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

