Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

