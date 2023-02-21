Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 369,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

