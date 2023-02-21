Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Callon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

