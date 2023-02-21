Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,415 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $77,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,196. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

