Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NYSE CBT opened at $79.93 on Friday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

