C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at C4 Therapeutics

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

