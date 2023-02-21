BTS Chain Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $248.34 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00419223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.32 or 0.27770101 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

