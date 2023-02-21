BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.33.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at C$120.00 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$120.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 14.4416366 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

