Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $114.30

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 104,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.