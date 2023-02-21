Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $148.87

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

