Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$12.36

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$19.38. The stock has a market cap of C$860.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.