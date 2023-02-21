Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $126.54

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE:MHK opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

