Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $306.05

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average is $275.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,674 shares of company stock worth $42,942,367 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

