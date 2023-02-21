British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.50

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.79.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.