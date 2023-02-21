BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 362,080 shares of company stock worth $3,381,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.