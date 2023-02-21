Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 ($0.96) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Breedon Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON BREE traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 70.10 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,168.33.
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
