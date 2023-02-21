Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.32. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

