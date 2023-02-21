Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.86. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 445,513 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

See Also

