Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,427 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Oceaneering International worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.7 %

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 255,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

