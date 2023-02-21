Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,537 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Encompass Health worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 169,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

