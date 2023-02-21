Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 137,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3,657.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,685,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,957,223. The stock has a market cap of $252.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.