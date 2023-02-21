Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $259,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,496.38.

Booking Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BKNG traded down $24.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2,437.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,914. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,617.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,245.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,018.03. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.