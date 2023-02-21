BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BOE Varitronix Stock Performance

BOE Varitronix stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. BOE Varitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

