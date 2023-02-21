BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $49.90 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $316.01 or 0.01267358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion and $667.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,114 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,897,312.6702554 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 316.00942195 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1193 active market(s) with $540,183,308.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.