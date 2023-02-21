BMO Capital Markets Trims Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price to $8.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.2 %
NEXA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.
