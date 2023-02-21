BMO Capital Markets Trims Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price to $8.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NEXA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

About Nexa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

