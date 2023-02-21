BMO Capital Markets Boosts TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $86.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.