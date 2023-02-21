Blur Hits One Day Trading Volume of $481.34 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Blur has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $87.91 million and $481.34 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00418316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.27722955 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 388,144,148.02130896 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 1.24090461 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $433,001,061.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

