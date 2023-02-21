Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 708,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,533. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

