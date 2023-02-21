Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 90.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 583,532 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

