Blackstone Inc. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

MTB stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.82. The company had a trading volume of 649,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.