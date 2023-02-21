Blackstone Inc. Sells 49,791 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,075,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises 1.1% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $303,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 57.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 607,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3,089.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 196,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,717. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.