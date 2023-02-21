Blackstone Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,265 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Enviva worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Enviva by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enviva Trading Down 4.2 %

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 193,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,891. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

