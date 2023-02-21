Blackstone Inc. Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,294,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,269,200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 4.3% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned about 2.22% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $1,148,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

EPD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

