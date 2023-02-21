Blackstone Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 0.4% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.39% of Rivian Automotive worth $118,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 6,636,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,167,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

