BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
