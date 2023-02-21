BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

