BitShares Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $36.37 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007331 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004598 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002026 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

