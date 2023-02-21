Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $864.03 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $864.03 million and $69.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $44.85 or 0.00180313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,871.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00588123 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00050566 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000830 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.