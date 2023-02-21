Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 6,240 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after acquiring an additional 553,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

