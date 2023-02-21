Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

