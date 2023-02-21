Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 240,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.