Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $371.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.32 and a 200 day moving average of $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.