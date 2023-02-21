Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 8,558 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $31.56.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

