Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €38.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A stock opened at €41.23 ($43.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($45.32).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

