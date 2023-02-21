Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €38.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A stock opened at €41.23 ($43.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($45.32).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.