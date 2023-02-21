Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,009.79 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00421557 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.14 or 0.27924689 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

