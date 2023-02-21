Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.10.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

