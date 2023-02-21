Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $80.78

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.78, but opened at $83.32. Bank First shares last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank First by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

