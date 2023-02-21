BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $89.69 on Friday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.